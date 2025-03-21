LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 370.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.