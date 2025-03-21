Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 21 2025 10:59:36
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 697.60 1.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.20 0.13%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 267.00 -0.35%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.20 0.56%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 346.00 1.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 370.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 375.30 and closed at 371.60, experiencing a high of 375.30 and a low of 367.50. The company's market capitalization stands at 118,291.47 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power reached a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 326.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 448,106 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 11:00:34 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 425.0, 12.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7776
    Buy4445
    Hold2211
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell2222
21 Mar 2025, 10:49:00 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.91% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 9.91% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 377.55, reflecting a decline of 1.99%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price trends is crucial. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline.

21 Mar 2025, 10:36:10 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 377.35 & a low of 374.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1378.22Support 1374.92
Resistance 2379.43Support 2372.83
Resistance 3381.52Support 3371.62
21 Mar 2025, 10:24:05 AM IST

HCC share price jumps over 13% as JV secures ₹2,470 crore order from Tata Power

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hcc-share-price-jumps-over-13-as-jv-secures-rs-2-470-crore-order-from-tata-power-11742531169377.html

21 Mar 2025, 10:10:35 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:54:35 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power's share price rose by 1.24% today, reaching 374.80, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Jsw Energy experienced a decline, companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.22% and 0.30%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power524.555.10.98896.75430.85202315.74
Adani Green Energy943.620.22.192173.65758.0149469.31
Tata Power Co374.84.61.24494.85326.25119761.33
Jsw Energy558.05-4.3-0.76804.95419.197534.22
Adani Energy Solutions820.455.150.631347.9588.2598813.73
21 Mar 2025, 09:33:02 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹376.25, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹370.20

Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 374.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 378.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 378.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:16:27 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.73%, currently trading at 372.90. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have decreased by 2.51%, also standing at 372.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.96%
3 Months-6.87%
6 Months-15.75%
YTD-5.62%
1 Year-2.51%
21 Mar 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1374.02Support 1366.77
Resistance 2378.03Support 2363.53
Resistance 3381.27Support 3359.52
21 Mar 2025, 08:32:42 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 425.0, 14.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7776
    Buy4445
    Hold2211
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell2222
21 Mar 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6770 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 448 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:00:25 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹371.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 375.30 & 367.50 yesterday to end at 370.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue