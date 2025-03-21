Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹375.30 and closed at ₹371.60, experiencing a high of ₹375.30 and a low of ₹367.50. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹118,291.47 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power reached a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹326.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 448,106 shares for the day.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 12.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 9.91% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹377.55, reflecting a decline of 1.99%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price trends is crucial. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline.
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 377.35 & a low of 374.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|378.22
|Support 1
|374.92
|Resistance 2
|379.43
|Support 2
|372.83
|Resistance 3
|381.52
|Support 3
|371.62
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power's share price rose by 1.24% today, reaching ₹374.80, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Jsw Energy experienced a decline, companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.22% and 0.30%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|524.55
|5.1
|0.98
|896.75
|430.85
|202315.74
|Adani Green Energy
|943.6
|20.2
|2.19
|2173.65
|758.0
|149469.31
|Tata Power Co
|374.8
|4.6
|1.24
|494.85
|326.25
|119761.33
|Jsw Energy
|558.05
|-4.3
|-0.76
|804.95
|419.1
|97534.22
|Adani Energy Solutions
|820.45
|5.15
|0.63
|1347.9
|588.25
|98813.73
Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹374.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹378.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹378.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.73%, currently trading at ₹372.90. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have decreased by 2.51%, also standing at ₹372.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.96%
|3 Months
|-6.87%
|6 Months
|-15.75%
|YTD
|-5.62%
|1 Year
|-2.51%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|374.02
|Support 1
|366.77
|Resistance 2
|378.03
|Support 2
|363.53
|Resistance 3
|381.27
|Support 3
|359.52
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 448 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹375.30 & ₹367.50 yesterday to end at ₹370.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.