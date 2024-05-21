LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Trade

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 441.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.