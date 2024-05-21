Hello User

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 441.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 437.4 and closed at 436.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 443.4 and the low was 436.4. The market capitalization stands at 140994.36 crore. The 52-week high is 464.3 and the 52-week low is 201.75. The BSE volume for the day was 343,215 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹444.8, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹441.25

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 444.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 447.82. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 447.82 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at 443.90. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 114.45% to reach 443.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.21%
3 Months14.81%
6 Months68.08%
YTD32.91%
1 Year114.45%
21 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1444.63Support 1437.38
Resistance 2447.82Support 2433.32
Resistance 3451.88Support 3430.13
21 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 30.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3234
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell5555
21 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16905 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 343 k.

21 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹436.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 443.4 & 436.4 yesterday to end at 436.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

