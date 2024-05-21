Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹437.4 and closed at ₹436.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹443.4 and the low was ₹436.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹140994.36 crore. The 52-week high is ₹464.3 and the 52-week low is ₹201.75. The BSE volume for the day was 343,215 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹444.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹447.82. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹447.82 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at ₹443.90. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 114.45% to reach ₹443.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.21%
|3 Months
|14.81%
|6 Months
|68.08%
|YTD
|32.91%
|1 Year
|114.45%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|444.63
|Support 1
|437.38
|Resistance 2
|447.82
|Support 2
|433.32
|Resistance 3
|451.88
|Support 3
|430.13
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 30.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 343 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹443.4 & ₹436.4 yesterday to end at ₹436.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
