Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 429.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at 425.75, reaching a high of 431.7 and a low of 419.05 before closing at 429.9. The market capitalization stood at 136,760.53 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 444.1 and the low at 193.05. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,260,727 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹429.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power on BSE had a trading volume of 2,260,727 shares with a closing price of 429.9.

