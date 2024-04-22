Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹425.75, reaching a high of ₹431.7 and a low of ₹419.05 before closing at ₹429.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹136,760.53 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹444.1 and the low at ₹193.05. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,260,727 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹429.9 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Power on BSE had a trading volume of 2,260,727 shares with a closing price of ₹429.9.