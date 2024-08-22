Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹427 and closed at ₹422.2, experiencing a high of ₹427 and a low of ₹421.75. The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹135,578.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for Tata Power were ₹470.85 and ₹230.05, respectively. A total of 441,380 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 441 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹427 & ₹421.75 yesterday to end at ₹424.3. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.