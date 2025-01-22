Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹374.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹374.45. The stock reached a high of ₹376.2 and a low of ₹365.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹116,917.50 crore, Tata Power's shares traded at a volume of 205,312 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹494.85, while its 52-week low stands at ₹338.5.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.93%, currently trading at ₹362.55. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have experienced a gain of 5.80%, reaching ₹362.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.51%
|3 Months
|-11.2%
|6 Months
|-12.14%
|YTD
|-6.75%
|1 Year
|5.8%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|372.8
|Support 1
|361.9
|Resistance 2
|379.9
|Support 2
|358.1
|Resistance 3
|383.7
|Support 3
|351.0
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 205 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹376.2 & ₹365.35 yesterday to end at ₹365.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend