Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -2.27 %. The stock closed at 374.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 365.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 374.9 and closed slightly lower at 374.45. The stock reached a high of 376.2 and a low of 365.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 116,917.50 crore, Tata Power's shares traded at a volume of 205,312 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 494.85, while its 52-week low stands at 338.5.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.93%, currently trading at 362.55. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have experienced a gain of 5.80%, reaching 362.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.51%
3 Months-11.2%
6 Months-12.14%
YTD-6.75%
1 Year5.8%
22 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1372.8Support 1361.9
Resistance 2379.9Support 2358.1
Resistance 3383.7Support 3351.0
22 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9684 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 205 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹374.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 376.2 & 365.35 yesterday to end at 365.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

