Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power had an open, close, and high price of ₹430 with a low of ₹412.8. The market capitalization was ₹132,334.99 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹464.3 and ₹216.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,027,366 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|424.95
|Support 1
|408.45
|Resistance 2
|435.7
|Support 2
|402.7
|Resistance 3
|441.45
|Support 3
|391.95
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 19.47% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹430 & ₹412.8 yesterday to end at ₹414.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.