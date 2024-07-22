Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -3.69 %. The stock closed at 430 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power had an open, close, and high price of 430 with a low of 412.8. The market capitalization was 132,334.99 crores. The 52-week high and low were 464.3 and 216.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,027,366 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1424.95Support 1408.45
Resistance 2435.7Support 2402.7
Resistance 3441.45Support 3391.95
22 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 333.5, 19.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 490.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3333
    Hold2222
    Sell7765
    Strong Sell4455
22 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10847 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

22 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹430 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 430 & 412.8 yesterday to end at 414.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.