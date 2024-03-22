Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 15:59:31
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 3.22 %. The stock closed at 379.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day traded with an open price of 385.4 and closed at 379.85. The high for the day was 394.25 and the low was 384.4. The market capitalization was 125289.26 crore, with a 52-week high of 433.2 and a 52-week low of 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 653884 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹379.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 653884 shares with a closing price of 379.85 on the BSE.

