LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock sees gains in trading today

27 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 441.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 443 and closed at 441.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 446.35, and the low was 440.2. The market capitalization stood at 141,138.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 464.3, and the low was 201.75. The BSE volume for the day was 582,923 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:37:15 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 448.85 and 446.1 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 446.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 448.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1447.98Support 1446.78
Resistance 2448.47Support 2446.07
Resistance 3449.18Support 3445.58
22 May 2024, 01:18:00 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.71%

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:00:43 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power stock reached a low of 436.45 and a high of 449.75 on the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:52:10 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 80.10% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is 80.10% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 447, up by 1.2%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:42:42 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 451.07 and 445.07 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 445.07 and selling near the hourly resistance of 451.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1448.85Support 1446.1
Resistance 2450.45Support 2444.95
Resistance 3451.6Support 3443.35
22 May 2024, 12:25:34 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days434.64
10 Days428.52
20 Days434.27
50 Days413.36
100 Days386.07
300 Days322.89
22 May 2024, 12:20:01 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:10:07 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹448.1, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹441.7

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 445.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 449.0. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 449.0 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:52:34 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 76.15% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 11 AM is 76.15% higher than yesterday, with the price at 448.05, up by 1.44%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:40:36 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's stock price reached a peak of 449.7 and a low of 443.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance of 447.05 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1451.07Support 1445.07
Resistance 2453.38Support 2441.38
Resistance 3457.07Support 3439.07
22 May 2024, 11:20:11 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹448.6, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹441.7

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 445.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 449.0. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 449.0 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:15:04 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 1.72% to reach 449.3, following a similar positive trend among its peers like Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex saw slight gains of 0.12% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1882.623.851.282016.0816.0298209.95
Adani Power698.518.252.68691.95230.95269407.26
Tata Power449.37.61.72464.3204.25143640.84
Adani Energy Solutions1072.010.751.011250.0686.9119580.82
JSW Energy614.3511.451.9651.55240.0100827.84
22 May 2024, 11:02:52 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 31.38% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell5555
22 May 2024, 10:51:54 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -2.74% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded by 10 AM is 2.74% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 445.95, a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:37:26 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 444.9 & a low of 436.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1447.05Support 1438.6
Resistance 2450.2Support 2433.3
Resistance 3455.5Support 3430.15
22 May 2024, 10:17:41 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:57:04 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power is currently trading 0.22% lower at 440.75, while its peers like Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.08% and 0.1% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1870.3511.60.622016.0816.0296269.51
Adani Power698.0517.82.62691.95230.95269233.7
Tata Power440.75-0.95-0.22464.3204.25140907.42
Adani Energy Solutions1068.87.550.711250.0686.9119223.86
JSW Energy611.18.21.36651.55240.0100294.45
22 May 2024, 09:44:11 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:33:06 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹443.2, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹441.7

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 443.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 439.05 and 445.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 439.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 445.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:16:28 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.28% and is currently trading at 442.95. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 114.21% to reach 442.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.64%
3 Months15.15%
6 Months68.17%
YTD32.98%
1 Year114.21%
22 May 2024, 08:50:30 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1445.48Support 1439.18
Resistance 2449.07Support 2436.47
Resistance 3451.78Support 3432.88
22 May 2024, 08:35:03 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 30.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell5555
22 May 2024, 08:20:59 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16854 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 582 k.

22 May 2024, 08:04:29 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹441.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 446.35 & 440.2 yesterday to end at 441.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

GENIE RECOMMENDS
