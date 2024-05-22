Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock sees gains in trading today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹443 and closed at ₹441.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹446.35, and the low was ₹440.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹141,138.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹464.3, and the low was ₹201.75. The BSE volume for the day was 582,923 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 448.85 and 446.1 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 446.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 448.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|447.98
|Support 1
|446.78
|Resistance 2
|448.47
|Support 2
|446.07
|Resistance 3
|449.18
|Support 3
|445.58
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹436.45 and a high of ₹449.75 on the current trading day.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is 80.10% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹447, up by 1.2%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 451.07 and 445.07 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 445.07 and selling near the hourly resistance of 451.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|448.85
|Support 1
|446.1
|Resistance 2
|450.45
|Support 2
|444.95
|Resistance 3
|451.6
|Support 3
|443.35
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|434.64
|10 Days
|428.52
|20 Days
|434.27
|50 Days
|413.36
|100 Days
|386.07
|300 Days
|322.89
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹445.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹449.0. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹449.0 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 11 AM is 76.15% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹448.05, up by 1.44%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's stock price reached a peak of 449.7 and a low of 443.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance of 447.05 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|451.07
|Support 1
|445.07
|Resistance 2
|453.38
|Support 2
|441.38
|Resistance 3
|457.07
|Support 3
|439.07
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹445.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹449.0. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹449.0 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 1.72% to reach ₹449.3, following a similar positive trend among its peers like Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex saw slight gains of 0.12% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1882.6
|23.85
|1.28
|2016.0
|816.0
|298209.95
|Adani Power
|698.5
|18.25
|2.68
|691.95
|230.95
|269407.26
|Tata Power
|449.3
|7.6
|1.72
|464.3
|204.25
|143640.84
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1072.0
|10.75
|1.01
|1250.0
|686.9
|119580.82
|JSW Energy
|614.35
|11.45
|1.9
|651.55
|240.0
|100827.84
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 31.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded by 10 AM is 2.74% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹445.95, a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 444.9 & a low of 436.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|447.05
|Support 1
|438.6
|Resistance 2
|450.2
|Support 2
|433.3
|Resistance 3
|455.5
|Support 3
|430.15
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power is currently trading 0.22% lower at ₹440.75, while its peers like Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.08% and 0.1% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1870.35
|11.6
|0.62
|2016.0
|816.0
|296269.51
|Adani Power
|698.05
|17.8
|2.62
|691.95
|230.95
|269233.7
|Tata Power
|440.75
|-0.95
|-0.22
|464.3
|204.25
|140907.42
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1068.8
|7.55
|0.71
|1250.0
|686.9
|119223.86
|JSW Energy
|611.1
|8.2
|1.36
|651.55
|240.0
|100294.45
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹443.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹439.05 and ₹445.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹439.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 445.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.28% and is currently trading at ₹442.95. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 114.21% to reach ₹442.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.64%
|3 Months
|15.15%
|6 Months
|68.17%
|YTD
|32.98%
|1 Year
|114.21%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|445.48
|Support 1
|439.18
|Resistance 2
|449.07
|Support 2
|436.47
|Resistance 3
|451.78
|Support 3
|432.88
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 30.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 582 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹446.35 & ₹440.2 yesterday to end at ₹441.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
