Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 428 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at 433.9 and closed at 428. The high for the day was 435.1 and the low was 426.9. The market capitalization stood at 136776.51 crore. The 52-week high was 444.1 and the 52-week low was 193.05. The BSE volume for the day was 859264 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹428.05, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹428

The current stock price of Tata Power is 428.05 with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0.01. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.

23 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹428 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power recorded a trading volume of 859,264 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 428.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.