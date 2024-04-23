Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹433.9 and closed at ₹428. The high for the day was ₹435.1 and the low was ₹426.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹136776.51 crore. The 52-week high was ₹444.1 and the 52-week low was ₹193.05. The BSE volume for the day was 859264 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹428.05 with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0.01. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power recorded a trading volume of 859,264 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹428.
