Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹426 and closed slightly lower at ₹424.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹426.05, and the low was ₹421.9. With a market capitalization of ₹135,114.93 crore, Tata Power's 52-week range is between ₹470.85 and ₹230.05. The BSE trading volume for the day was 199,822 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|425.22
|Support 1
|420.97
|Resistance 2
|427.63
|Support 2
|419.13
|Resistance 3
|429.47
|Support 3
|416.72
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 18.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹261.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹426.05 & ₹421.9 yesterday to end at ₹422.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.