Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -2.75 %. The stock closed at 412.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 401.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 411 and closed at 412.6, marking a slight increase. The stock experienced a high of 415.5 and a low of 400.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 131,839.7 crore, Tata Power's performance remains notable, especially in the context of its 52-week high of 494.85 and low of 312.6. The BSE volume stood at 428,743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 19.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
23 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10082 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹412.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 415.5 & 400.1 yesterday to end at 401.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

