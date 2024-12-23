Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹411 and closed at ₹412.6, marking a slight increase. The stock experienced a high of ₹415.5 and a low of ₹400.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹131,839.7 crore, Tata Power's performance remains notable, especially in the context of its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and low of ₹312.6. The BSE volume stood at 428,743 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 19.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹415.5 & ₹400.1 yesterday to end at ₹401.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend