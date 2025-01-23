Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 365.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 368.4 and closed slightly lower at 365.95, with a daily high matching the opening price and a low of 352.2. The company's market capitalization stands at 114,664.80 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has experienced a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 338.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 785,600 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9671 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 785 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹365.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 368.4 & 352.2 yesterday to end at 358.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

