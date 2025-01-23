Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹368.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹365.95, with a daily high matching the opening price and a low of ₹352.2. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹114,664.80 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has experienced a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹338.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 785,600 shares for the day.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 785 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹368.4 & ₹352.2 yesterday to end at ₹358.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend