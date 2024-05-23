Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹442, a close price of ₹441.7, a high of ₹449.75, and a low of ₹436.45. The market capitalization was ₹143,023.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹464.3 and a 52-week low of ₹204.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,478,863 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹451.7, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹447.6
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹451.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹439.32 and ₹452.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹439.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 452.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at ₹447.90. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 116.38% to reach ₹447.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.8%
|3 Months
|16.68%
|6 Months
|70.81%
|YTD
|34.79%
|1 Year
|116.38%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|452.87
|Support 1
|439.32
|Resistance 2
|458.23
|Support 2
|431.13
|Resistance 3
|466.42
|Support 3
|425.77
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 31.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16894 k
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1478 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹441.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹449.75 & ₹436.45 yesterday to end at ₹441.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend