LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

7 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 447.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock on the last day had an open price of 442, a close price of 441.7, a high of 449.75, and a low of 436.45. The market capitalization was 143,023.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 464.3 and a 52-week low of 204.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,478,863 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:31:05 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹451.7, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹447.6

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 451.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 439.32 and 452.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 439.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 452.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:18:02 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at 447.90. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 116.38% to reach 447.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.8%
3 Months16.68%
6 Months70.81%
YTD34.79%
1 Year116.38%
23 May 2024, 08:47:11 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1452.87Support 1439.32
Resistance 2458.23Support 2431.13
Resistance 3466.42Support 3425.77
23 May 2024, 08:35:04 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 31.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell5555
23 May 2024, 08:33:41 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16894 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1478 k.

23 May 2024, 08:06:25 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹441.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 449.75 & 436.45 yesterday to end at 441.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

