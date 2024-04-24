Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Tata Power stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 429.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 431.7 and closed at 427.9. The high was 432.25 and the low was 427.9. The market capitalization was 137,207.88 crore. The 52-week high was 444.1, and the 52-week low was 194.85. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 626,880 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.24%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.12%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

24 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹431, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹429.4

Tata Power share price is at 431 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 427.3 and 432.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 427.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 432.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.49% today, reaching 431.50. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 119.38% to 431.50, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 26.06% to reach 22368.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.45%
3 Months18.44%
6 Months80.34%
YTD29.35%
1 Year119.38%
24 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1432.05Support 1427.3
Resistance 2434.6Support 2425.1
Resistance 3436.8Support 3422.55
24 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy3335
Buy3322
Hold2223
Sell5552
Strong Sell5554
24 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 12985919 as compared to the 20 day avg of 17974930

The trading volume yesterday was 27.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12.00 mn & BSE volume was 859.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 432.25 & 427.9 yesterday to end at 427.9. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

