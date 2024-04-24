Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹431.7 and closed at ₹427.9. The high was ₹432.25 and the low was ₹427.9. The market capitalization was ₹137,207.88 crore. The 52-week high was ₹444.1, and the 52-week low was ₹194.85. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 626,880 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Tata Power share price is at ₹431 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹427.3 and ₹432.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹427.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 432.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.49% today, reaching ₹431.50. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 119.38% to ₹431.50, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 26.06% to reach 22368.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.45%
|3 Months
|18.44%
|6 Months
|80.34%
|YTD
|29.35%
|1 Year
|119.38%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|432.05
|Support 1
|427.3
|Resistance 2
|434.6
|Support 2
|425.1
|Resistance 3
|436.8
|Support 3
|422.55
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 27.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12.00 mn & BSE volume was 859.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹432.25 & ₹427.9 yesterday to end at ₹427.9. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
