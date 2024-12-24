Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹403.45 and closed at ₹401.25, experiencing a high of ₹406.35 and a low of ₹396.85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹128,165.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹312.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,541,331 shares for Tata Power, reflecting active market participation.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹401.75. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have appreciated by 22.42%, reaching ₹401.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.78%, reaching 23,753.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.02%
|3 Months
|-4.85%
|6 Months
|-8.2%
|YTD
|20.4%
|1 Year
|22.42%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|404.92
|Support 1
|395.77
|Resistance 2
|410.03
|Support 2
|391.73
|Resistance 3
|414.07
|Support 3
|386.62
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 20.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9509 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1541 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹401.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹406.35 & ₹396.85 yesterday to end at ₹399.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend