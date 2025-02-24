Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹358 and closed slightly lower at ₹357.95. The stock reached a high of ₹362.30 and a low of ₹354 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹114,201.44 crore, Tata Power's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and low of ₹326.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 561,259 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 1.11%, currently trading at ₹353.45. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have declined by 5.48%, also landing at ₹353.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22795.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.95%
|3 Months
|-9.3%
|6 Months
|-14.54%
|YTD
|-8.97%
|1 Year
|-5.48%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|362.57
|Support 1
|353.82
|Resistance 2
|366.88
|Support 2
|349.38
|Resistance 3
|371.32
|Support 3
|345.07
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 18.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8123 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 561 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹357.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹362.30 & ₹354 yesterday to end at ₹357.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.