Mon Feb 24 2025 09:07:14
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 357.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.40 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 358 and closed slightly lower at 357.95. The stock reached a high of 362.30 and a low of 354 during the session. With a market capitalization of 114,201.44 crore, Tata Power's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 494.85 and low of 326.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 561,259 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:17:47 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 1.11%, currently trading at 353.45. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have declined by 5.48%, also landing at 353.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22795.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.95%
3 Months-9.3%
6 Months-14.54%
YTD-8.97%
1 Year-5.48%
24 Feb 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1362.57Support 1353.82
Resistance 2366.88Support 2349.38
Resistance 3371.32Support 3345.07
24 Feb 2025, 08:30:35 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 425.0, 18.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy4455
    Hold2111
    Sell5666
    Strong Sell2222
24 Feb 2025, 08:15:32 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8123 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 561 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:00:34 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹357.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 362.30 & 354 yesterday to end at 357.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

