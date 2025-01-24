Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹357.7 and closed at ₹358.75, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹365.85 and a low of ₹355.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹115,910.90 crore, Tata Power's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and low of ₹338.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 172,325 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|367.67
|Support 1
|356.87
|Resistance 2
|372.18
|Support 2
|350.58
|Resistance 3
|378.47
|Support 3
|346.07
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 32.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 172 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹365.85 & ₹355.55 yesterday to end at ₹362.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend