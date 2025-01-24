Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 358.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 362.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 357.7 and closed at 358.75, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 365.85 and a low of 355.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 115,910.90 crore, Tata Power's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of 494.85 and low of 338.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 172,325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1367.67Support 1356.87
Resistance 2372.18Support 2350.58
Resistance 3378.47Support 3346.07
24 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 32.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5557
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
24 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9479 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 172 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹358.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 365.85 & 355.55 yesterday to end at 362.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

