Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 416.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 420.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's open price on the last day was 416.9 and the close price was 416.35. The high for the day was 424.95 and the low was 415.55. The market capitalization stood at 134,443.91 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Power was 464.3 and the 52-week low was 217. The BSE volume for the day was 234,356 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹416.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 424.95 & 415.55 yesterday to end at 420.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

