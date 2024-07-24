Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's open price on the last day was ₹416.9 and the close price was ₹416.35. The high for the day was ₹424.95 and the low was ₹415.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹134,443.91 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Power was ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was ₹217. The BSE volume for the day was 234,356 shares traded.
24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹416.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹424.95 & ₹415.55 yesterday to end at ₹420.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.