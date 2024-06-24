Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹444 and closed at ₹443.55. The high for the day was ₹445.05 and the low was ₹437.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹140,252.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was ₹215.65. The BSE volume for the day was 300,158 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.76% and is currently trading at ₹435.35. Over the past year, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 98.42% to ₹435.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.91% to 23501.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.92%
|3 Months
|5.92%
|6 Months
|34.3%
|YTD
|32.08%
|1 Year
|98.42%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|443.15
|Support 1
|435.6
|Resistance 2
|447.95
|Support 2
|432.85
|Resistance 3
|450.7
|Support 3
|428.05
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 29.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13152 k
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 300 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹443.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹445.05 & ₹437.7 yesterday to end at ₹443.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.