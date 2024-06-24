Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 443.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock on the last trading day opened at 444 and closed at 443.55. The high for the day was 445.05 and the low was 437.7. The market capitalization stood at 140,252.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 464.3 and the 52-week low was 215.65. The BSE volume for the day was 300,158 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.76% and is currently trading at 435.35. Over the past year, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 98.42% to 435.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.91% to 23501.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.92%
3 Months5.92%
6 Months34.3%
YTD32.08%
1 Year98.42%
24 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1443.15Support 1435.6
Resistance 2447.95Support 2432.85
Resistance 3450.7Support 3428.05
24 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 29.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell5555
24 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13152 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 300 k.

24 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹443.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 445.05 & 437.7 yesterday to end at 443.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

