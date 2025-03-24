Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹370.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹370.20. The stock experienced a high of ₹381.75 and a low matching the closing price at ₹370.20. With a market capitalization of ₹121,247.16 crore, Tata Power's shares traded with a volume of 384,224 on the BSE. The stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹326.25.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 382.8 & a low of 379.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|383.68
|Support 1
|380.53
|Resistance 2
|384.82
|Support 2
|378.52
|Resistance 3
|386.83
|Support 3
|377.38
Tata Power Live Updates:
TATA POWER
TATA POWER
Tata Power Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power increased by 0.20% today, reaching ₹380.20, amid mixed performance among its peers. While Adani Energy Solutions experienced a decline, other peers like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Jsw Energy saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|528.95
|6.5
|1.24
|896.75
|430.85
|204012.79
|Adani Green Energy
|962.75
|8.2
|0.86
|2173.65
|758.0
|152502.73
|Tata Power Co
|380.2
|0.75
|0.2
|494.85
|326.25
|121486.81
|Adani Energy Solutions
|829.0
|-2.45
|-0.29
|1347.9
|588.25
|99843.48
|Jsw Energy
|563.1
|3.2
|0.57
|804.95
|419.1
|98416.85
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹380.90, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹379.45
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹380.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹372.27 and ₹383.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹372.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 383.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 1.00%, currently trading at ₹383.25. However, over the past year, Tata Power's share price has decreased by 3.23%, also standing at ₹383.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.2%
|3 Months
|-3.99%
|6 Months
|-14.56%
|YTD
|-3.29%
|1 Year
|-3.23%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|383.92
|Support 1
|372.27
|Resistance 2
|388.73
|Support 2
|365.43
|Resistance 3
|395.57
|Support 3
|360.62
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 12.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6832 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 384 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹370.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹381.75 & ₹370.20 yesterday to end at ₹379.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.