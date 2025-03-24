Explore
Mon Mar 24 2025 10:31:18
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 379.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380.90 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 370.95 and closed slightly lower at 370.20. The stock experienced a high of 381.75 and a low matching the closing price at 370.20. With a market capitalization of 121,247.16 crore, Tata Power's shares traded with a volume of 384,224 on the BSE. The stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 326.25.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:35:18 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 382.8 & a low of 379.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1383.68Support 1380.53
Resistance 2384.82Support 2378.52
Resistance 3386.83Support 3377.38
24 Mar 2025, 10:11:36 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:53:52 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power increased by 0.20% today, reaching 380.20, amid mixed performance among its peers. While Adani Energy Solutions experienced a decline, other peers like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Jsw Energy saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power528.956.51.24896.75430.85204012.79
Adani Green Energy962.758.20.862173.65758.0152502.73
Tata Power Co380.20.750.2494.85326.25121486.81
Adani Energy Solutions829.0-2.45-0.291347.9588.2599843.48
Jsw Energy563.13.20.57804.95419.198416.85
24 Mar 2025, 09:30:50 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹380.90, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹379.45

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 380.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 372.27 and 383.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 372.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 383.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:15:52 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 1.00%, currently trading at 383.25. However, over the past year, Tata Power's share price has decreased by 3.23%, also standing at 383.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.2%
3 Months-3.99%
6 Months-14.56%
YTD-3.29%
1 Year-3.23%
24 Mar 2025, 08:48:10 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1383.92Support 1372.27
Resistance 2388.73Support 2365.43
Resistance 3395.57Support 3360.62
24 Mar 2025, 08:31:39 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 425.0, 12.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7776
    Buy4445
    Hold2221
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell2222
24 Mar 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6832 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 384 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:03:09 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹370.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 381.75 & 370.20 yesterday to end at 379.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

