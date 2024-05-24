Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹450.5, reached a high of ₹452.25, and a low of ₹445.6 before closing at ₹447.6. The market capitalization was at ₹143544.93 crore. The 52-week high was ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was ₹204.25. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 511,504 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|452.27
|Support 1
|445.67
|Resistance 2
|455.48
|Support 2
|442.28
|Resistance 3
|458.87
|Support 3
|439.07
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 31.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 511 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹452.25 & ₹445.6 yesterday to end at ₹447.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend