Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 25 Apr 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 429.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 431.55 and closed at 429.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 432.7, while the low was 427.05. The market capitalization stands at 136,872.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 444.1 and 194.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 331,700 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1431.63Support 1426.18
Resistance 2434.77Support 2423.87
Resistance 3437.08Support 3420.73
25 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 28.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
25 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17367 k

The trading volume yesterday was 60.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹429.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 432.7 & 427.05 yesterday to end at 429.4.the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

