Tue Feb 25 2025 09:32:29
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Downward Trend in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Downward Trend in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 354.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 355.15 and closed at 357.40, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 356.95 and a low of 351.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 113,322.72 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects a significant range, considering its 52-week high of 494.85 and low of 326.25. A total of 411,600 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:50:01 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's share price decreased by 0.42%, bringing it down to 353.15, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like JSW Energy experienced declines, whereas Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remained relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power483.913.752.92896.75430.85186637.28
Adani Green Energy840.254.650.562173.65818.5133098.33
Tata Power353.15-1.5-0.42494.85326.25112843.42
JSW Energy474.5-5.3-1.1804.95419.182931.62
Adani Energy Solutions676.06.71.01347.9588.2581416.39
25 Feb 2025, 09:30:11 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹352.45, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹354.65

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 352.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 351.82 and 357.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 351.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 357.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:17:10 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.23%, currently trading at 355.45. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have decreased by 6.29%, also standing at 355.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.16%
3 Months-7.47%
6 Months-16.07%
YTD-9.63%
1 Year-6.29%
25 Feb 2025, 08:47:08 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1357.12Support 1351.82
Resistance 2359.68Support 2349.08
Resistance 3362.42Support 3346.52
25 Feb 2025, 08:30:53 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 425.0, 19.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy4455
    Hold2111
    Sell5666
    Strong Sell2222
25 Feb 2025, 08:16:35 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7842 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:00:04 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹357.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 356.95 & 351.70 yesterday to end at 354.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

