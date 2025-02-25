Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Downward Trend in Today's Trading

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹355.15 and closed at ₹357.40, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹356.95 and a low of ₹351.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹113,322.72 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects a significant range, considering its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and low of ₹326.25. A total of 411,600 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's share price decreased by 0.42%, bringing it down to ₹353.15, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like JSW Energy experienced declines, whereas Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remained relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|483.9
|13.75
|2.92
|896.75
|430.85
|186637.28
|Adani Green Energy
|840.25
|4.65
|0.56
|2173.65
|818.5
|133098.33
|Tata Power
|353.15
|-1.5
|-0.42
|494.85
|326.25
|112843.42
|JSW Energy
|474.5
|-5.3
|-1.1
|804.95
|419.1
|82931.62
|Adani Energy Solutions
|676.0
|6.7
|1.0
|1347.9
|588.25
|81416.39
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹352.45, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹354.65
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹352.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹351.82 and ₹357.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹351.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 357.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.23%, currently trading at ₹355.45. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have decreased by 6.29%, also standing at ₹355.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.16%
|3 Months
|-7.47%
|6 Months
|-16.07%
|YTD
|-9.63%
|1 Year
|-6.29%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|357.12
|Support 1
|351.82
|Resistance 2
|359.68
|Support 2
|349.08
|Resistance 3
|362.42
|Support 3
|346.52
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 19.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7842 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹357.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹356.95 & ₹351.70 yesterday to end at ₹354.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.