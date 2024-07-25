Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹416.9 and closed at ₹416.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹424.95 and the low was ₹415.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹134124.38 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹464.3 and ₹217 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 799,074 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|424.75
|Support 1
|415.0
|Resistance 2
|429.75
|Support 2
|410.25
|Resistance 3
|434.5
|Support 3
|405.25
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 20.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 799 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹424.95 & ₹415.55 yesterday to end at ₹419.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.