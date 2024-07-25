Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 416.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 419.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 416.9 and closed at 416.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 424.95 and the low was 415.55. The market capitalization stood at 134124.38 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 464.3 and 217 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 799,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1424.75Support 1415.0
Resistance 2429.75Support 2410.25
Resistance 3434.5Support 3405.25
25 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 333.5, 20.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 490.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3333
    Hold2222
    Sell7765
    Strong Sell4455
25 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11213 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 799 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹416.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 424.95 & 415.55 yesterday to end at 419.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

