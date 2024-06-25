Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 438.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 435.35 and closed at 438.7. The stock reached a high of 439.5 and a low of 432.15. The market capitalization stood at 139,292.93 crore. The 52-week high was 464.3, while the 52-week low was 215.65. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 901,235 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12895 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 901 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹438.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 439.5 & 432.15 yesterday to end at 438.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

