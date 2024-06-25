Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹435.35 and closed at ₹438.7. The stock reached a high of ₹439.5 and a low of ₹432.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹139,292.93 crore. The 52-week high was ₹464.3, while the 52-week low was ₹215.65. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 901,235 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 901 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹439.5 & ₹432.15 yesterday to end at ₹438.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.