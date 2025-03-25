Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.00 %. The stock closed at 379.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 383.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 385.00 and closed at 379.45, experiencing a high of 385.00 and a low of 379.65. The company's market capitalization stands at 122,461.39 crore, with a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 326.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 266,784 shares, reflecting the stock's active trading environment.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6629 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 266 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹379.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 385.00 & 379.65 yesterday to end at 383.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.