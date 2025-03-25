Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹385.00 and closed at ₹379.45, experiencing a high of ₹385.00 and a low of ₹379.65. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹122,461.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹326.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 266,784 shares, reflecting the stock's active trading environment.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 266 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹385.00 & ₹379.65 yesterday to end at ₹383.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.