Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

6 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 428.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 428.7 and closed at 428.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 432.9 and the low was 427. The market capitalization stood at 137,878.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 444.1 and the 52-week low was 194.85. The BSE volume for the day was 952,398 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:18:08 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at 435.00. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have gained 117.68% to reach 435.00, while the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.4%
3 Months12.39%
6 Months84.07%
YTD29.9%
1 Year117.68%
26 Apr 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

Day trading stocks to buy: ITC to Tata Power — Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today — 26th April

Day trading stocks: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi has recommended three shares to buy today — ITC, BEL, and Tata Power

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/day-trading-stocks-to-buy-itc-bel-to-tata-power-anand-rathi-expert-recommends-three-shares-to-buy-today-26th-april-11714099226111.html

26 Apr 2024, 08:45:36 AM IST

Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1433.17Support 1428.27
Resistance 2434.98Support 2425.18
Resistance 3438.07Support 3423.37
26 Apr 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 28.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
26 Apr 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17367 k

The trading volume yesterday was 60.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:01:54 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹428.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 432.9 & 427 yesterday to end at 428.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

