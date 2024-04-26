Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹428.7 and closed at ₹428.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹432.9 and the low was ₹427. The market capitalization stood at ₹137,878.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹444.1 and the 52-week low was ₹194.85. The BSE volume for the day was 952,398 shares traded.
The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at ₹435.00. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have gained 117.68% to reach ₹435.00, while the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.4%
|3 Months
|12.39%
|6 Months
|84.07%
|YTD
|29.9%
|1 Year
|117.68%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|433.17
|Support 1
|428.27
|Resistance 2
|434.98
|Support 2
|425.18
|Resistance 3
|438.07
|Support 3
|423.37
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 28.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 60.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹432.9 & ₹427 yesterday to end at ₹428.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
