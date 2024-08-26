Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹420.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹418. The stock reached a high of ₹420.65 and dipped to a low of ₹417.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹134,220.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for Tata Power were ₹470.85 and ₹230.05, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 61,562 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 419.15 and 417.5 levels over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 417.5 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 419.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|418.35
|Support 1
|417.3
|Resistance 2
|418.9
|Support 2
|416.8
|Resistance 3
|419.4
|Support 3
|416.25
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.29%; Futures open interest decreased by -33.84%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power suggests that the current upward trend may be slowing down and the stock could potentially reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's stock experienced a low of ₹417 and a high of ₹421.1 today.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -58.86% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Tata Power has decreased by 58.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹417.75, down by 0.06%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 418.5 and 416.95 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 416.95 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 418.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|419.15
|Support 1
|417.5
|Resistance 2
|419.9
|Support 2
|416.6
|Resistance 3
|420.8
|Support 3
|415.85
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Neutral and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|421.23
|10 Days
|416.95
|20 Days
|429.92
|50 Days
|433.32
|100 Days
|432.59
|300 Days
|383.80
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹418.45, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹418
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹418.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹415.72 and ₹421.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹415.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 421.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.08% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for Tata Power had decreased by 59.08% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹418.2, a slight decline of 0.05%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 420.07 and 416.97 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 416.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 420.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|418.5
|Support 1
|416.95
|Resistance 2
|419.3
|Support 2
|416.2
|Resistance 3
|420.05
|Support 3
|415.4
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹418.35, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹418
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at ₹418.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹415.72 and ₹421.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹415.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 421.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's share price dropped by 0.18% today, trading at ₹417.25. Among its peers, there is a mixed performance: Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing declines, whereas JSW Energy is on the rise. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.61% and 0.65%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1883.4
|-18.05
|-0.95
|2173.65
|816.0
|298336.68
|Adani Power
|670.7
|-5.15
|-0.76
|896.75
|289.3
|258684.97
|Tata Power
|417.25
|-0.75
|-0.18
|470.85
|230.05
|133394.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1063.6
|-1.0
|-0.09
|1347.9
|686.9
|118643.8
|JSW Energy
|703.95
|0.45
|0.06
|752.4
|340.15
|115533.1
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 17.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹261.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -56.90% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Tata Power has decreased by 56.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹417.3, down by 0.17%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decline with higher volume could indicate a potential further decrease in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹418 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹420.65 & ₹417.15 yesterday to end at ₹420.1. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.