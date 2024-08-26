Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:36 PM IST Trade
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 418 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 420.1 and closed slightly lower at 418. The stock reached a high of 420.65 and dipped to a low of 417.15. The market capitalization stood at 134,220.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for Tata Power were 470.85 and 230.05, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 61,562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:36 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 419.15 and 417.5 levels over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 417.5 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 419.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1418.35Support 1417.3
Resistance 2418.9Support 2416.8
Resistance 3419.4Support 3416.25
26 Aug 2024, 01:13 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.29%; Futures open interest decreased by -33.84%

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power suggests that the current upward trend may be slowing down and the stock could potentially reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:00 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's stock experienced a low of 417 and a high of 421.1 today.

26 Aug 2024, 12:46 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -58.86% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Tata Power has decreased by 58.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 417.75, down by 0.06%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:33 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 418.5 and 416.95 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 416.95 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 418.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1419.15Support 1417.5
Resistance 2419.9Support 2416.6
Resistance 3420.8Support 3415.85
26 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Neutral and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

26 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days421.23
10 Days416.95
20 Days429.92
50 Days433.32
100 Days432.59
300 Days383.80
26 Aug 2024, 12:13 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹418.45, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹418

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 418.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 415.72 and 421.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 415.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 421.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:48 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.08% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for Tata Power had decreased by 59.08% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 418.2, a slight decline of 0.05%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 420.07 and 416.97 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 416.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 420.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1418.5Support 1416.95
Resistance 2419.3Support 2416.2
Resistance 3420.05Support 3415.4
26 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹418.35, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹418

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at 418.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 415.72 and 421.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 415.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 421.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's share price dropped by 0.18% today, trading at 417.25. Among its peers, there is a mixed performance: Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing declines, whereas JSW Energy is on the rise. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.61% and 0.65%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1883.4-18.05-0.952173.65816.0298336.68
Adani Power670.7-5.15-0.76896.75289.3258684.97
Tata Power417.25-0.75-0.18470.85230.05133394.48
Adani Energy Solutions1063.6-1.0-0.091347.9686.9118643.8
JSW Energy703.950.450.06752.4340.15115533.1
26 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 17.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 261.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 522.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy5543
    Hold1122
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell3345
26 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -56.90% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Tata Power has decreased by 56.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 417.3, down by 0.17%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decline with higher volume could indicate a potential further decrease in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:23 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹418 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 420.65 & 417.15 yesterday to end at 420.1. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

