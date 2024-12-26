Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 399.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 399.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 400.9 and closed at 399.85, experiencing a high of 405.35 and a low of 398.4. The company's market capitalization stands at 127,621.9 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has seen a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 319.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 252,541 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1403.68Support 1396.68
Resistance 2407.97Support 2393.97
Resistance 3410.68Support 3389.68
26 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 20.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5556
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
26 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9468 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹399.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 405.35 & 398.4 yesterday to end at 399.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

