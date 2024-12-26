Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹400.9 and closed at ₹399.85, experiencing a high of ₹405.35 and a low of ₹398.4. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹127,621.9 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹319.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 252,541 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|403.68
|Support 1
|396.68
|Resistance 2
|407.97
|Support 2
|393.97
|Resistance 3
|410.68
|Support 3
|389.68
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 20.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹405.35 & ₹398.4 yesterday to end at ₹399.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend