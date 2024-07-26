Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹415.4 and closed at ₹419.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹425.55 and the low was ₹413. The market capitalization stands at ₹134,971.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹464.3 and ₹217 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 559,216 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹436.7, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹422.4
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹427.92 & second resistance of ₹432.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹439.87. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹439.87 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Tata Power has risen by 2.43% and is currently trading at ₹432.65. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 91.13% to reach ₹432.65. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.54%
|3 Months
|-8.87%
|6 Months
|15.95%
|YTD
|27.46%
|1 Year
|91.13%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|427.92
|Support 1
|415.97
|Resistance 2
|432.23
|Support 2
|408.33
|Resistance 3
|439.87
|Support 3
|404.02
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 21.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11340 k
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 559 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹419.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹425.55 & ₹413 yesterday to end at ₹422.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.