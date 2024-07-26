Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 26 2024 09:41:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.30 1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,086.90 -0.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 852.25 0.47%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 391.70 -0.09%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 517.25 2.06%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 3.39 %. The stock closed at 422.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 415.4 and closed at 419.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 425.55 and the low was 413. The market capitalization stands at 134,971.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 464.3 and 217 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 559,216 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:32:50 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹436.7, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹422.4

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 427.92 & second resistance of 432.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 439.87. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 439.87 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

26 Jul 2024, 09:15:44 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Tata Power has risen by 2.43% and is currently trading at 432.65. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 91.13% to reach 432.65. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.54%
3 Months-8.87%
6 Months15.95%
YTD27.46%
1 Year91.13%
26 Jul 2024, 08:48:19 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1427.92Support 1415.97
Resistance 2432.23Support 2408.33
Resistance 3439.87Support 3404.02
26 Jul 2024, 08:33:53 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 333.5, 21.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 490.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3333
    Hold2222
    Sell7765
    Strong Sell4455
26 Jul 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11340 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 559 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:00:18 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹419.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 425.55 & 413 yesterday to end at 422.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue