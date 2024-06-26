Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 435.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 430.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened and closed at 435.7 on the last day of trading, with a high of 437.9 and a low of 429.9. The market capitalization stands at 137,623.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 464.3 and the low is 216.35. On the BSE, a total volume of 831,480 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.07Support 1427.52
Resistance 2441.28Support 2424.18
Resistance 3444.62Support 3418.97
26 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 333.5, 22.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 490.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell5555
26 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12704 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 831 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹435.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 437.9 & 429.9 yesterday to end at 435.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

