Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened and closed at ₹435.7 on the last day of trading, with a high of ₹437.9 and a low of ₹429.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹137,623.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹464.3 and the low is ₹216.35. On the BSE, a total volume of 831,480 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.07
|Support 1
|427.52
|Resistance 2
|441.28
|Support 2
|424.18
|Resistance 3
|444.62
|Support 3
|418.97
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 22.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 831 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹437.9 & ₹429.9 yesterday to end at ₹435.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.