Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock price showed a slight increase on the last day of trading, opening at ₹389.9 and closing at ₹392.1. The high for the day was ₹395.5, while the low was ₹386.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹124,841.92 crores. The 52-week high and low were at ₹433.2 and ₹182.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 530,031 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:02:53 AM IST
