Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 26 Mar 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 392.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock price showed a slight increase on the last day of trading, opening at 389.9 and closing at 392.1. The high for the day was 395.5, while the low was 386.65. The market capitalization stood at 124,841.92 crores. The 52-week high and low were at 433.2 and 182.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 530,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹392.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 530,031 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 392.1.

