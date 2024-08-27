Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 27 Aug 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 418 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 420.1 and closed slightly lower at 418. The stock reached a high of 423.45 and a low of 417, with a total trading volume of 760,826 shares on the BSE. Tata Power's market capitalization stands at 134,987.12 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 470.85 and a low of 230.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1425.37Support 1418.87
Resistance 2427.68Support 2414.68
Resistance 3431.87Support 3412.37
27 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 18.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 261.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 522.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy5543
    Hold1122
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell3345
27 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16870 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 760 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹418 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 423.45 & 417 yesterday to end at 422.45. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

