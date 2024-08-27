Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹420.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹418. The stock reached a high of ₹423.45 and a low of ₹417, with a total trading volume of 760,826 shares on the BSE. Tata Power's market capitalization stands at ₹134,987.12 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹470.85 and a low of ₹230.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|425.37
|Support 1
|418.87
|Resistance 2
|427.68
|Support 2
|414.68
|Resistance 3
|431.87
|Support 3
|412.37
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 18.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹261.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 760 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹423.45 & ₹417 yesterday to end at ₹422.45. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.