Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹401.65 and closed at ₹399.4, experiencing a high of ₹407.95 and a low of ₹397.8. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹129,187.6 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power reached a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹319.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 277,793 shares for the day.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.93%, currently trading at ₹407.55. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have risen by 24.46%, reaching ₹407.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 10.77% increase, reaching 23,750.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.58%
|3 Months
|-7.1%
|6 Months
|-8.0%
|YTD
|21.72%
|1 Year
|24.46%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|406.83
|Support 1
|399.73
|Resistance 2
|409.37
|Support 2
|395.17
|Resistance 3
|413.93
|Support 3
|392.63
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 18.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9488 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 277 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹399.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹407.95 & ₹397.8 yesterday to end at ₹403.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend