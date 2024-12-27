Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 27 2024 09:18:06
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 745.85 0.68%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,221.00 0.36%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 944.50 1.32%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.90 0.39%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 306.40 0.62%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 399.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 403.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 401.65 and closed at 399.4, experiencing a high of 407.95 and a low of 397.8. The company's market capitalization stood at 129,187.6 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power reached a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 319.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 277,793 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 09:17:09 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.93%, currently trading at 407.55. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have risen by 24.46%, reaching 407.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 10.77% increase, reaching 23,750.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.58%
3 Months-7.1%
6 Months-8.0%
YTD21.72%
1 Year24.46%
27 Dec 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1406.83Support 1399.73
Resistance 2409.37Support 2395.17
Resistance 3413.93Support 3392.63
27 Dec 2024, 08:33:14 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 18.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5556
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
27 Dec 2024, 08:19:11 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9488 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 277 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:02:09 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹399.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 407.95 & 397.8 yesterday to end at 403.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue