Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 27 Jan 2025, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 362.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 362.30 and closed slightly higher at 362.80. The stock reached a high of 370.75 and a low matching the opening price at 362.30. The company's market capitalization stood at 116,118.60 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power's stock has seen a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 338.50, with a trading volume of 731,511 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 32.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5557
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
27 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9587 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 731 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹362.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 370.75 & 362.30 yesterday to end at 363.35. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.