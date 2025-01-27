Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹362.30 and closed slightly higher at ₹362.80. The stock reached a high of ₹370.75 and a low matching the opening price at ₹362.30. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹116,118.60 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹338.50, with a trading volume of 731,511 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 32.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 731 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹370.75 & ₹362.30 yesterday to end at ₹363.35. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.