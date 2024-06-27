Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises in Positive Trading

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹430.65 and closed at ₹430.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹435.75, while the low was ₹429. The market capitalization of Tata Power stood at ₹138,038.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹464.3, and the 52-week low was ₹216.35. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,166,553 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹432.05, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹431.7
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹432.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹429.03 and ₹435.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹429.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 435.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Tata Power has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹433.00. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have surged by 97.13% to reach ₹433.00, while the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|3 Months
|3.25%
|6 Months
|33.05%
|YTD
|30.12%
|1 Year
|97.13%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|435.78
|Support 1
|429.03
|Resistance 2
|439.17
|Support 2
|425.67
|Resistance 3
|442.53
|Support 3
|422.28
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 22.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12581 k
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1166 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹430.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹435.75 & ₹429 yesterday to end at ₹430.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.