Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 431.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 432.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 430.65 and closed at 430.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 435.75, while the low was 429. The market capitalization of Tata Power stood at 138,038.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 464.3, and the 52-week low was 216.35. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,166,553 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹432.05, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹431.7

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 432.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 429.03 and 435.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 429.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 435.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Tata Power has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 433.00. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have surged by 97.13% to reach 433.00, while the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.29%
3 Months3.25%
6 Months33.05%
YTD30.12%
1 Year97.13%
27 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1435.78Support 1429.03
Resistance 2439.17Support 2425.67
Resistance 3442.53Support 3422.28
27 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 333.5, 22.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 490.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell5555
27 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12581 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1166 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹430.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 435.75 & 429 yesterday to end at 430.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

