Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 388.5, down -0.41% from yesterday's 390.1

25 min read . 27 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 390.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 388.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened and closed at 390.7 with a high of 394 and a low of 387.75 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 124,650.2 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 433.2 and the 52-week low at 182.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 888,981 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power closed today at ₹388.5, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹390.1

Today, Tata Power stock closed at 388.5, which is a decrease of 0.41% from the previous day. The net change was -1.6 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was 390.1.

27 Mar 2024, 06:17 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.10.10.04298.95164.06251208.68
Adani Power509.95-11.95-2.29589.3166.25196684.6
Tata Power388.5-1.6-0.41433.2182.45124203.13
Adani Energy Solutions1011.4-34.95-3.341250.0686.9112820.93
NHPC89.353.654.26115.8438.789752.39
27 Mar 2024, 05:33 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of 387.65 and a high of 393.95 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:21 PM IST Tata Power March futures opened at 391.5 as against previous close of 391.6

Tata Power, listed at a spot price of 388.7, has a bid price of 389.15 and an offer price of 389.3 with bid and offer quantities at 3375. The open interest stands at 30,638,250. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions regarding trading activities involving Tata Power stock.

27 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Power Company Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 182.35 and a high of 433.30. This data indicates a significant range in stock price performance over the past year, with potential for both growth and decline in value for investors.

27 Mar 2024, 03:02 PM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹388.6, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹390.1

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 388.6 with a percent change of -0.38, resulting in a net change of -1.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 395.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.05 (-25.0%) & 2.0 (-16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 380.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.45 (-42.0%) & 0.3 (-62.5%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 02:30 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India272.52.50.93298.95164.06253440.82
Adani Power547.025.14.81589.3166.25210974.56
Tata Power392.051.950.5433.2182.45125338.07
Adani Energy Solutions1044.85-1.5-0.141250.0686.9116552.25
NHPC87.011.311.53115.8438.787401.85
27 Mar 2024, 02:21 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹392.4, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹390.1

Tata Power's stock is currently priced at 392.4, with a net change of 2.3 and a percent change of 0.59. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:13 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's high for the day was 393.95, while the low was 390.1.

27 Mar 2024, 02:03 PM IST Tata Power March futures opened at 391.5 as against previous close of 391.6

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 392.55 with a bid price of 392.8 and an offer price of 393.05. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 10125. The stock has an open interest of 30931875, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts. Investors can closely monitor these figures for potential trading opportunities.

27 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹392.4, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹390.1

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 392.4 with a percent change of 0.59% and a net change of 2.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days387.72
10 Days388.45
20 Days386.97
50 Days378.13
100 Days337.12
300 Days286.70
27 Mar 2024, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 395.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.8 (-42.86%) & 1.75 (-27.08%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 380.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.1 (-56.0%) & 0.2 (-75.0%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 01:12 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock had a low of 390.1 and a high of 393.95 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹392.75, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹390.1

The Tata Power stock is currently trading at 392.75, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 2.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:50 PM IST Tata Power Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM IST Tata Power March futures opened at 391.5 as against previous close of 391.6

Tata Power's spot price is currently at 391.5 with a bid price of 391.85 and an offer price of 392.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 6750 each, with an open interest of 31,039,875. Investors can closely monitor these figures to make informed decisions regarding trading Tata Power stocks.

27 Mar 2024, 12:32 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India271.01.00.37298.95164.06252045.73
Adani Power536.4514.552.79589.3166.25206905.49
Tata Power391.751.650.42433.2182.45125242.16
Adani Energy Solutions1048.01.650.161250.0686.9116903.63
NHPC88.02.32.68115.8438.788396.31
27 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹391.95, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹390.1

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 391.95, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Power AGM

27 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's low price for the day was 390.1 and the high price was 393.95.

27 Mar 2024, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 395.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.75 (-46.43%) & 1.8 (-25.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 380.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.3 (-48.0%) & 0.2 (-75.0%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 11:50 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3445
Buy2222
Hold2223
Sell5442
Strong Sell5554
27 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹391.7, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹390.1

Tata Power stock is currently priced at 391.7, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Power News

27 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.850.850.31298.95164.06251906.22
Adani Power534.2512.352.37589.3166.25206056.96
Tata Power391.00.90.23433.2182.45125002.38
Adani Energy Solutions1044.2-2.15-0.211250.0686.9116479.75
NHPC87.311.611.88115.8438.787703.2
27 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's low price today was 390.15 and the high price was 393.95.

27 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹391.3, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹390.1

Tata Power stock is currently priced at 391.3, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 410.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.7 (-50.0%) & 0.2 (-60.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 380.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.85 (-26.0%) & 0.3 (-62.5%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 10:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.40.40.15298.95164.06251487.7
Adani Power535.313.42.57589.3166.25206461.94
Tata Power390.50.40.1433.2182.45124842.53
Adani Energy Solutions1046.25-0.1-0.011250.0686.9116708.42
NHPC87.722.022.36115.8438.788115.05
27 Mar 2024, 10:21 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹391.8, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹390.1

The Tata Power stock is currently trading at 391.8, with a net change of 1.7 and a percent change of 0.44. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock reached a low of 390.5 and a high of 393.95 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:03 AM IST Tata Power March futures opened at 391.5 as against previous close of 391.6

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 391.65, with a bid price of 391.7 and an offer price of 391.85. The bid quantity stands at 10125, while the offer quantity is 6750. The stock has an open interest of 33307875.

27 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹392.2, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹390.1

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is at 392.2 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.67%
3 Months18.01%
6 Months50.13%
YTD17.45%
1 Year109.0%
27 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹390.1, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹390.7

The Tata Power stock is currently priced at 390.1, with a net change of -0.6 and a percent change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹390.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 888,981 shares with a closing price of 390.7 on the BSE.

