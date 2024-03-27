Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 388.5, down -0.41% from yesterday's 390.1

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened and closed at ₹390.7 with a high of ₹394 and a low of ₹387.75 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹124,650.2 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹433.2 and the 52-week low at ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 888,981 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Tata Power stock closed at ₹388.5, which is a decrease of 0.41% from the previous day. The net change was -1.6 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was ₹390.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|270.1
|0.1
|0.04
|298.95
|164.06
|251208.68
|Adani Power
|509.95
|-11.95
|-2.29
|589.3
|166.25
|196684.6
|Tata Power
|388.5
|-1.6
|-0.41
|433.2
|182.45
|124203.13
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1011.4
|-34.95
|-3.34
|1250.0
|686.9
|112820.93
|NHPC
|89.35
|3.65
|4.26
|115.84
|38.7
|89752.39
Tata Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹387.65 and a high of ₹393.95 on the current day.
Tata Power, listed at a spot price of 388.7, has a bid price of 389.15 and an offer price of 389.3 with bid and offer quantities at 3375. The open interest stands at 30,638,250. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions regarding trading activities involving Tata Power stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Power Company Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 182.35 and a high of 433.30. This data indicates a significant range in stock price performance over the past year, with potential for both growth and decline in value for investors.
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹388.6 with a percent change of -0.38, resulting in a net change of -1.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹395.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.05 (-25.0%) & ₹2.0 (-16.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹380.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.45 (-42.0%) & ₹0.3 (-62.5%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|272.5
|2.5
|0.93
|298.95
|164.06
|253440.82
|Adani Power
|547.0
|25.1
|4.81
|589.3
|166.25
|210974.56
|Tata Power
|392.05
|1.95
|0.5
|433.2
|182.45
|125338.07
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1044.85
|-1.5
|-0.14
|1250.0
|686.9
|116552.25
|NHPC
|87.01
|1.31
|1.53
|115.84
|38.7
|87401.85
Tata Power's stock is currently priced at ₹392.4, with a net change of 2.3 and a percent change of 0.59. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Power stock's high for the day was ₹393.95, while the low was ₹390.1.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 392.55 with a bid price of 392.8 and an offer price of 393.05. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 10125. The stock has an open interest of 30931875, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts. Investors can closely monitor these figures for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹392.4 with a percent change of 0.59% and a net change of 2.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|387.72
|10 Days
|388.45
|20 Days
|386.97
|50 Days
|378.13
|100 Days
|337.12
|300 Days
|286.70
Top active call options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹395.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.8 (-42.86%) & ₹1.75 (-27.08%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹380.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.1 (-56.0%) & ₹0.2 (-75.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Power stock had a low of ₹390.1 and a high of ₹393.95 on the current day.
The Tata Power stock is currently trading at ₹392.75, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 2.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Power's spot price is currently at 391.5 with a bid price of 391.85 and an offer price of 392.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 6750 each, with an open interest of 31,039,875. Investors can closely monitor these figures to make informed decisions regarding trading Tata Power stocks.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|271.0
|1.0
|0.37
|298.95
|164.06
|252045.73
|Adani Power
|536.45
|14.55
|2.79
|589.3
|166.25
|206905.49
|Tata Power
|391.75
|1.65
|0.42
|433.2
|182.45
|125242.16
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1048.0
|1.65
|0.16
|1250.0
|686.9
|116903.63
|NHPC
|88.0
|2.3
|2.68
|115.84
|38.7
|88396.31
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹391.95, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Tata Power AGM
Tata Power stock's low price for the day was ₹390.1 and the high price was ₹393.95.
Top active call options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹395.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.75 (-46.43%) & ₹1.8 (-25.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹380.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.3 (-48.0%) & ₹0.2 (-75.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|4
|4
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹391.7, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Tata Power News
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|270.85
|0.85
|0.31
|298.95
|164.06
|251906.22
|Adani Power
|534.25
|12.35
|2.37
|589.3
|166.25
|206056.96
|Tata Power
|391.0
|0.9
|0.23
|433.2
|182.45
|125002.38
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1044.2
|-2.15
|-0.21
|1250.0
|686.9
|116479.75
|NHPC
|87.31
|1.61
|1.88
|115.84
|38.7
|87703.2
Tata Power stock's low price today was ₹390.15 and the high price was ₹393.95.
Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹391.3, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.7 (-50.0%) & ₹0.2 (-60.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹380.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.85 (-26.0%) & ₹0.3 (-62.5%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|270.4
|0.4
|0.15
|298.95
|164.06
|251487.7
|Adani Power
|535.3
|13.4
|2.57
|589.3
|166.25
|206461.94
|Tata Power
|390.5
|0.4
|0.1
|433.2
|182.45
|124842.53
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1046.25
|-0.1
|-0.01
|1250.0
|686.9
|116708.42
|NHPC
|87.72
|2.02
|2.36
|115.84
|38.7
|88115.05
The Tata Power stock is currently trading at ₹391.8, with a net change of 1.7 and a percent change of 0.44. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹390.5 and a high of ₹393.95 on the current day.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 391.65, with a bid price of 391.7 and an offer price of 391.85. The bid quantity stands at 10125, while the offer quantity is 6750. The stock has an open interest of 33307875.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is at ₹392.2 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.67%
|3 Months
|18.01%
|6 Months
|50.13%
|YTD
|17.45%
|1 Year
|109.0%
The Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹390.1, with a net change of -0.6 and a percent change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 888,981 shares with a closing price of ₹390.7 on the BSE.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!