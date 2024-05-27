Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock closed at ₹449 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹449.5. The high for the day was ₹452.9, and the low was ₹446.15. The market capitalization is ₹142,745.69 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹464.3 and a 52-week low of ₹204.25. The BSE volume for the day was 608,904 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹448.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have gained 112.14%, reaching ₹448.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.10% to 22,957.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.5%
|3 Months
|14.63%
|6 Months
|73.23%
|YTD
|34.64%
|1 Year
|112.14%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|451.4
|Support 1
|444.55
|Resistance 2
|455.6
|Support 2
|441.9
|Resistance 3
|458.25
|Support 3
|437.7
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 31.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 511 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹452.9 & ₹446.15 yesterday to end at ₹449. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend