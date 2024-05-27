Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 449 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock closed at 449 on the last trading day with an open price of 449.5. The high for the day was 452.9, and the low was 446.15. The market capitalization is 142,745.69 crore, with a 52-week high of 464.3 and a 52-week low of 204.25. The BSE volume for the day was 608,904 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 448.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have gained 112.14%, reaching 448.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.10% to 22,957.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.5%
3 Months14.63%
6 Months73.23%
YTD34.64%
1 Year112.14%
27 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1451.4Support 1444.55
Resistance 2455.6Support 2441.9
Resistance 3458.25Support 3437.7
27 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 31.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell5555
27 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17038 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 511 k.

27 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹449 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 452.9 & 446.15 yesterday to end at 449. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

