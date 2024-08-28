Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened and closed at ₹422.45, with a high of ₹429.6 and a low of ₹421.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹136,760.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for Tata Power were ₹470.85 and ₹230.75, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,179,449 shares for Tata Power.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1179 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹429.6 & ₹421.1 yesterday to end at ₹428. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.