Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 422.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened and closed at 422.45, with a high of 429.6 and a low of 421.1. The company's market capitalization stood at 136,760.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for Tata Power were 470.85 and 230.75, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,179,449 shares for Tata Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16794 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1179 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹422.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 429.6 & 421.1 yesterday to end at 428. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

