Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -3.36 %. The stock closed at 363.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 361.40 and closed slightly higher at 363.35. The stock reached a high of 361.40 and a low of 351.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 112,444 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 338.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 436,112 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1358.28Support 1349.03
Resistance 2364.27Support 2345.77
Resistance 3367.53Support 3339.78
28 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 36.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5557
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
28 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8437 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 446 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹363.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 361.40 & 351.15 yesterday to end at 351.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.