Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹432 and closed at ₹431.7. The high for the day was ₹443 and the low was ₹426.5. The market capitalization was ₹139,875.99 crore. The 52-week high was ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was ₹216.35. The BSE volume was 940,994 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 23.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 940 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹443 & ₹426.5 yesterday to end at ₹431.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.