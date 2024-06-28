Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 431.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 432 and closed at 431.7. The high for the day was 443 and the low was 426.5. The market capitalization was 139,875.99 crore. The 52-week high was 464.3 and the 52-week low was 216.35. The BSE volume was 940,994 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 333.5, 23.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 490.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell5555
28 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13205 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 940 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹431.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 443 & 426.5 yesterday to end at 431.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.