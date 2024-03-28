Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at ₹394.15, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹388.35

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹391.95, reached a high of ₹393.95, a low of ₹387.65, and closed at ₹390.1. The market capitalization was ₹124,138.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹433.2 and a 52-week low of ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 876,057 shares traded.
Tata Power share price update :Tata Power closed today at ₹394.15, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹388.35
Tata Power stock closed at ₹394.15 today, marking a 1.49% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹388.35. The net change in the stock price was ₹5.8. Overall, Tata Power stock showed a positive performance today.
Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|277.05
|6.0
|2.21
|298.95
|164.06
|257672.58
|Adani Power
|533.7
|17.15
|3.32
|589.3
|166.25
|205844.83
|Tata Power
|394.15
|5.8
|1.49
|433.2
|182.45
|126009.43
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1025.8
|9.45
|0.93
|1250.0
|686.9
|114427.24
|NHPC
|89.63
|1.07
|1.21
|115.84
|38.7
|90033.65
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹390.85 and a high of ₹399 on the current day.
Tata Power March futures opened at 390.9 as against previous close of 389.05
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 394.85 with a bid price of 394.4 and an offer price of 394.65. The offer quantity is 3375 and the bid quantity is 3375. The stock has an open interest of 17,752,500. Investors can monitor these data points to make informed decisions regarding trading Tata Power shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Tata Power Company Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 183.30 and a high price of 433.30. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, providing investors with opportunities for both growth and value investments.
Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹394, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹388.35
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹394, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 5.65.
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹14.8 (+27.59%) & ₹0.15 (-66.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-98.21%) & ₹15.4 (-19.79%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹396.05, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹388.35
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹396.05, with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 7.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market movement for Tata Power.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock's low price today was ₹390.85 and the high price was ₹399.
Tata Power March futures opened at 390.9 as against previous close of 389.05
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 396.05 with a bid price of 396.0 and an offer price of 396.2. The offer quantity is 6750 and the bid quantity is also 6750. The stock has an open interest of 17145000. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹396.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹388.35
Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹396.3, with a percent change of 2.05% and a net change of 7.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Click here for Tata Power Key Metrics
Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|387.17
|10 Days
|386.16
|20 Days
|387.56
|50 Days
|378.79
|100 Days
|338.63
|300 Days
|287.57
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹14.6 (+25.86%) & ₹0.3 (-33.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (-96.43%) & ₹15.0 (-21.87%) respectively.
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹396, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹388.35
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹396, which represents a 1.97% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is ₹7.65.
Click here for Tata Power Board Meetings
Tata Power Live Updates
Tata Power March futures opened at 390.9 as against previous close of 389.05
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 395.95 with a bid price of 395.6 and an offer price of 395.8. The offer quantity is 10125 and the bid quantity is 6750. The open interest stands at 17259750. With a strong demand and trading activity, Tata Power continues to attract investor interest in the market.
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹396.05, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹388.35
Tata Power stock is currently trading at ₹396.05, with a net change of 7.7 and a percent change of 1.98. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹390.85 and a high of ₹399 on the current day.
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹14.5 (+25.0%) & ₹0.65 (+44.44%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.4 (-85.71%) & ₹15.75 (-17.97%) respectively.
Tata Power share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|4
|4
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹395.8, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹388.35
Tata Power stock is currently trading at ₹395.8 with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 7.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in the market. Investors may view this as a potential opportunity for growth in the stock price.
Tata Power March futures opened at 390.9 as against previous close of 389.05
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 396.7 with a bid price of 396.2 and an offer price of 396.3. The offer quantity stands at 13,500 and the bid quantity at 3,375. The open interest for Tata Power is at 17,242,875. Investors are closely monitoring the stock for potential trading opportunities.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹390.85 and a high of ₹399 on the current day.
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹396.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹388.35
Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹396.3, showing a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 7.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹15.3 (+31.9%) & ₹0.8 (+77.78%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.4 (-85.71%) & ₹11.45 (-13.58%) respectively.
Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹395.85, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹388.35
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹395.85, with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 7.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock price reached a low of ₹390.85 and a high of ₹399 on the current day.
Tata Power March futures opened at 390.9 as against previous close of 389.05
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 398 with a bid price of 397.55 and an offer price of 397.6. The offer quantity stands at 3375 and the bid quantity at 6750. The stock has an open interest of 17458875. Investors are closely watching the market dynamics for potential trading opportunities.
Tata Power Live Updates
Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹398.8, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹388.35
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is at ₹398.8, with a percent change of 2.69% and a net change of 10.45. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.34%
|3 Months
|17.99%
|6 Months
|49.53%
|YTD
|16.94%
|1 Year
|111.14%
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹388.5, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹390.1
The current data shows that Tata Power stock is priced at ₹388.5 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹390.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 876,057 shares with a closing price of ₹390.1.
